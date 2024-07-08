How many missed opportunities

The list of the victories thrown away by McLaren in this 2024 it gets longer and starts to become a worrying constant for the Woking team. The MCL38 is often among the fastest and most effective cars on the track, if not the fastest. However, this is almost never translating into the conquest of the full loot. And if in Austria the blame was placed on Max Verstappen and his dogged defense against Lando Norris, In Great Britain it was the Papaya stable that committed a complete ‘harakiri’.

The first mistake was not to carry out the double stop with Norris and Piastriwhen the switch to intermediate tyres was inevitable. This penalised the Australian, preventing McLaren from being able to count on two pawns for the final success. The most serious mistake, however, was at the moment of second pit stopwhen to strictly mark Hamilton the papaya pit wall and Norris himself chose to fit soft tires instead of mediums.

Stella admits her mistake

With great honesty Team principal Andrea Stella acknowledged his mistake after the raceexplaining how the weight of such a crucial choice should not have been delegated to the driver at that moment of the race. The feeling that emerges from listening to the brief exchange of opinions between Norris and his track engineer in those tense moments is that McLaren was actually in a situation of total strategic uncertainty.

Indecision on the radio

“We have to pit, the softs are better now…any slick tyres”is the radio message from Norris, who passes the ball – understandably – to the team strategists. However, instead of clarifying the ideas of their pilot, they seem to complicate them further: “We can choose a medium to counter Verstappen (he is on the hard) or a soft to counter Hamilton”is the answer of track engineer William Joseph.

Norris, however, is focused on the track at this point and does not settle the issue, providing the team with a general indication, but essentially leaving the team to decide: “I think about Hamilton, or you think about middle school? It makes no difference.“. “Let’s go with the soft ones“, the final decision of the box. A choice that, together to the imprecision in Norris’s entry into the pitcharriving too late at the pit stop, will effectively cost the young British talent the race victory and also second place.