McLaren, the Austrian GP to get back in the points

McLaren exited the Canadian Grand Prix headlong, where neither Lando Norris nor Oscars Plates have won championship points. The team’s potential seemed very different from the 11th and 13th place brought home by the riders, who therefore want redemption.

For Norris it is a return to the circuit that has begun to indicate him as a potentially top driver: it was precisely at the Red Bull Ring, in fact, that the British achieved his first career podiumthanks to a “long distance” battle with Lewis Hamilton, penalized by five seconds on the race time. It was July 5, 2020: the day before Piastri triumphed at the first attempt in Formula 3 and he started in the best way a championship that he then won heart-poundingly in the last round.

Norris’s words

“The Canadian GP was a tough but fun weekend. There was some good overtaking and we were able to fight for points on track. Since then, I’ve been back to the Technology Center and simulator this week to prepare for Austria. The Red Bull Ring is one of my favorite circuits. It gave me many good memories, as I scored my first podium here. Plus, it’s a Sprint weekend, which makes it all the more interesting. Everything seems promisingwe’ll get on track and give it our all“.

Piastri’s words

“I am satisfied with my debut in Canada. After a frustrating Q3, my Sunday finished just below the top 10. We learned a lot and my engineers and I went over everything at the Technology Center this week. I can’t wait to get back to the Red Bull Ring, this time in an F1 car. I really enjoyed the new Sprint format in Baku, can’t wait to experience it again this weekend and I hope to bring home some points for the team“.