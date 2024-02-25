Good impressions about the McLaren

The three days of pre-season testing carried out this week in Sakhir highlighted a good pace of the McLaren, a team indicated as one of the fittest on the eve of the world championship after the notable progress made last year. The qualities of the new MCL38in fact, could suggest a car capable of fighting more frequently for the podium in 2024, if not even for victory.

Norris's pessimism

An aspect that, however, he does not fully share Lando Norris. Although the English driver has no particular concerns regarding his car, the #4's 'thoughts' are entirely focused on the level of competitiveness of the Red Bullstill considered too far away, as is the Ferraricompared to McLaren itself.

Brown's safety

A statement that conflicts with the optimism of Zak BrownCEO of the British company, who saw the good pace of the car during the tests: “It was definitely a lot better than last year's test – he has declared – we learned a lot about the car. We had a few problems here and there, but I suspect everyone in the pit lane had it. This is what tests are for: to understand what the weak points are. It seems like we have good lap pace and good race pace. I was never sure what the others were doing. The general feeling is that we are quite competitive and that we're pretty much where we finished last year, which is what we wanted for this year. We hope our developments continue to work, but I'm sure they will.”

Fourth in the 2023 Constructors' World Championship, with seven podiums for Norris and two for the then rookie Piastri, Brown continues to believe in the growth of her team that began last year: “Everything we're seeing right now in development continues to be good – he added – I hope that we will be able to maintain the pace of development that we are following and that, if one or two teams fail, we will be able to transform one of last year's six second places, nine podiums, in a victory, which is certainly our goal. We'll bring stuff to every race, but we'll have our share of significant upgrades throughout the year – the wings, the bottom, the bodywork – like we did last year. I don't see why the development curve can't continue like this. It was a good test and we are looking forward to racing next weekend.”