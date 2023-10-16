McLaren: Norris and Piastri in Austin to continue to amaze

The special observations of the Grand Prix of Austin they will be the pilots of the McLaren. The terrible kids who have been shining so much in recent weekends – Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri – have every desire to confirm themselves at the highest levels and challenge Max Verstappen’s Red Bull at COTA, where the first sector could be the ideal hunting ground for MCL60 (but also for the RB19 obviously) considering the fast corners of the iconic snake Texan.

Whether Norris and Piastri will be a threat to Super Max we will know from Friday, when by virtue of the fifth Sprint weekend there will already be qualifying, but above all the Briton wants to aim for the big target on the occasion of race number 100 of his career: despite having just come from an excellent weekend in terms of results like that of Qatar, Norris catapulted himself to the McLaren Technology Center and the simulator to understand the flaws that perhaps cost him first place in the Sprint in Lusail.

Norris’s words

“I’m really excited to get back to Austin and kick off the final hat trick of the season. The US GP is always a fun weekend and this year it is even more special because it is my 100th race in F1 and of course with McLaren. It’s a great place to celebrate, because the fans always create a fantastic atmosphere“, this is the comment of #4 on the McLaren channels. “It was incredible to get another double podium in Qatar. We have been constant and our hard work is paying off. Last week I returned to the McLaren Technology Center to celebrate with the team, review my weekend and what I could have done better, and spent some time in the simulator to prepare for the next three races and see where we can improve. It will be a challenge, but we are determined to bring more points to the team“.

Piastri’s words

“Qatar was a weekend to remember, with two podiums and a first place in the Sprint“, added Piastri. “These were two fantastic races and I can’t wait to experience the US GP for the first time as an F1 driver. I’ve never raced at the Circuit of The Americas before, I can’t wait to feel the incredible energy the fans create there. It’s a very nice circuit, with sections of the track reminiscent of other tracks on the calendar, and it’s also another Sprint weekend, so we’ll have more opportunities to score points“.