McLaren is in no rush to make a decision regarding its involvement in other series.

Motorsport.com participated in a round table in which the CEO Zak Brown explained what are the future strategies of the English brand.

For some time, in fact, there has been talk of the entry into the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship and Formula E of the Woking team, but we will have to wait at least until the first months of 2022 to find out more.

“I would say that we will still take a couple of weeks to decide, but I think realistically we will arrive at something in the first quarter of 2022 – says Brown – To date we are fine, as we act we are used to committing ourselves to something only when there is the right technical preparation in this regard “.

Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

“This is why I say that both Formula E and the WEC will have to wait a little longer, as we are not yet able to make a decision.”

Brown was keen to underline the many commitments that McLaren currently has in place, so there is no reason to put more meat on the fire, despite a declaration of wanting to commit to Formula E had already been made known some time ago.

“To make a new championship we should feel as comfortable as we are today in IndyCar, Formula 1 and Extreme E. For this last series we have just completed a couple of days of testing, while for IndyCar we are preparing a third car in sight. of 2023 “.

“I understand that people want to know more and I apologize for the delays, but it is too early to talk about it now.”