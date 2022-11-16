There McLaren unveiled its livery for the Abu Dhabi race, the last of the season. The Woking team, together with the sponsor Vuse, took advantage of the occasion not only to redo the look but also to launch the campaign Driven by changewith which a platform is created for under-represented artists.

Ahead of Yas Marina, McLaren teamed up with Lebanese Anna Tangles to give a new look to the MCL36, unveiled a few minutes ago in Abu Dhabi: the artist’s touch is clearly visible on the sidepods and on the front wing with fluid and sinuous shapes that intertwine to give more character to an otherwise unchanged livery in colors.

“As an F1 fan, I never believed that one day my artwork would be displayed at a grand prix, and it’s all thanks to Driven by Change“, these are the words of Tangles. “I spend my spare time training and encouraging other female artists, especially those from the Middle East, to embrace their passion and harness their skills; it is therefore a privilege to be part of a community that supports the same ambition to promote under-represented artists in this way“.

Louise McEwen, executive director of branding and marketing at McLaren, added: “We are pleased to once again represent the design of an emerging artist on our cars, supporting creativity together with Vuse. Anna Tangles produces stunning artwork and has a beautiful story that perfectly embodies the spirit and values ​​of the Driven by Change campaign“.