Daniel Ricciardo ‘survived’ the cut in Q1 with the 15th position, Lando Norris even eliminated: if PL2 had been the qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix for the McLaren it would have been a disaster, but fortunately the decisive sessions have yet to be played.

In PL1 Lando Norris experimented with the new fund, but then damaged it in a run off the gravel track who practically put an end to the second free practice session for the English driver, who remained at the bottom of the standings. Furthermore, during the night the McLaren mechanics even had to replace the chassis. Daniel Ricciardo, on the other hand, finished in 15th position and there is no doubt that yesterday’s was a busy evening of work at McLaren in view of today’s day, given that the Woking team had to process all the data collected for the resolution or less than the novelties brought to Montmelò.

Lando Norris pointed out that at least in part the material brought to Spain works correctly: “It has been a difficult day for me – the words of the class 1999 – I think the news on the car is positive, some things worked well and I think the team is satisfied with some improvements. I made a mistake in FP2, which unfortunately cost me the rest of the session, as I damaged the bottom of the car. However, I am confident of being able to obtain a good result today in Qualifying ”.

Great technical ‘headache’ also for Daniel Ricciardo: “We tried different setups in both sessions. Clearly we are not where we would like to be in the ranking of the times, but thanks to the analysis of all the data collected we are undoubtedly aiming for entry into Q3. There is great excitement in all the teams this weekend because practically all of us have brought updates, it will be interesting to see in Qualifying what the verdict of the time trial will be when we all push to the maximum “.