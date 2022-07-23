After the commendable and arduous recovery from the bottom of the last few years that began with the restructuring of the team by Zak Brown and Andreas Seidl, McLaren’s 2022 season has not lived up to the expectations of the Woking team and its supporters. The MCL36 had positively distinguished itself in the pre-season tests in Barcelona, ​​but once the competition got underway the British car appeared distant from the top competition, even placing itself as the last force at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Technical Director James Key at the presentation stage had explained how the technical department had taken risks in the design phase, but after looking at the competitor’s solutions he recognized that the team really should have dared even more. To close the gap from the top of the class it will be necessary to change some structural design choices, an operation not feasible during the current season. In fact, Key himself defined it unlikely that any team will be able to keep the 2022 chassis even for 2023, as the entire paddock is still in the middle of the learning phase, thus suggesting that evaluations are underway in Woking on a car technically distant from the current one. In the meantime, however, the development of the MCL36 continues, essential both to avoid being left behind in a highly competitive center-group that sees McLaren in a close fight with Alpine, but above all to improve knowledge and mastery of the new aerodynamic regulations.

In France, a new specification of the sides makes its debut in the car of Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo, now in its third iteration since the beginning of the year. The updated sidepods have a declining trend towards the rear, thus giving the car body a downwash philosophy, that is, by exploiting the adhesion of the flows to the bodywork to convey the air to the lower part of the rear axle. All this energizes the wake in the environment behind the car, encouraging the extraction of air from the diffuser and the load released from the bottom. This approach was first introduced by Red Bull, Alpine and AlphaTauri, only to be taken up again during the current season by Aston Martin, Williams and, lastly, McLaren. The downwash is thus establishing itself as the dominant philosophy, while the progressive convergence between the solutions of the teams testifies to how much the aerodynamic understanding of the teams has improved on the new generation of cars. “There was a feeling that many cars would have looked similar, while in reality they are profoundly different, which I think is nice, but it also shows how immature our expertise still is on what the best solution is. There is therefore no defined approach, it delineates itself once understanding grows “, James Key had explained in Barcelona.

The new sidewall philosophy had been planned for some time at McLaren, but was only introduced once the time was ripe. The French specification thus continues along the development direction traced with the Barcelona package, when a recess was made along the upper part of the sidepods to favor the channeling of flows, although the bodywork at the time did not yet extend to the rear suspension. . The updates of the Paul Ricard go hand in hand with innovations in the area of ​​the bottom, the Venturi channels and the diffuser, outlining a complete package conceived as a whole. However, the main innovations remain hidden from the outside observer, as the front flare below the sides and sections as well as the inlet grilles of the Venturi channels appear similar to the previous version. The most evident differences emerge instead in the diffuser, where the ramp has a more aggressive inclination. The different management of flows in the upper part of the car towards the rear has therefore impacted on the exploitation of the fund, allowing for a more aggressive design. At the same time, the reorganization of the flows conveyed by the sides to the rear axle proceeds hand in hand with the new aerodynamic appendages of the rear wheel groups, thus completing the aerodynamic restructuring of the rear.

Through the updates, McLaren is thus aiming to defend itself against Alpine’s recent advances and to improve its understanding of the new generation of car. In addition to the performance feedback, the Woking team is currently also focused on finding greater consistency between the track and the simulation data, as well as stabilizing the aerodynamic behavior of the car, in whose map at the moment there are some discontinuities that make driving and somewhat unpredictable balance. The road to the top is therefore a long one for McLaren, but in Woking nothing is left to chance.