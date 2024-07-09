The Silverstone Verdict

“We got everything right, but McLaren and Mercedes were clearly faster than us”. Max Verstappen at the end of the British GP he did not hide the fact that what was supposed to be a Red Bull stronghold has essentially consecrated not only McLaren, the technical reference on the track for several weeks now, but also Mercedes, which demonstrated on a track that does not lie that it has returned firmly to the top of F1.

The mix of youthful sins committed by Lando Norris and the McLaren pit wall combined with the cynicism and perfection in execution of the Max Verstappen-Red Bull pit wall duo allowed the three-time world champion not only to contain the recovery of his opponents, but even to stretch in the standings to bring the margin over his friend-rival to 84 points. Verstappen first, however, is aware that situations do not always arise in which experience and skill can compensate for what is a technical gap that emerged in all its evidence in the first stint of the British GP. “When you are forced to give 101%, mistakes are just around the corner” Verstappen had said on the occasion of his mistake in qualifying in Monaco. From Monaco onwards the Dutchman scored two victories, a fifth place in Austria which without the collision would have been a second place and then a second place in Silverstone, a real feat given that at one point he was fifth with Carlos Sainz in the exhausts.

In an interview given to the Dutch newspaper The Telegraph and published on the eve of the British GP by the technical director of Red Bull Pierre Wache he had analyzed the growth of his rivals thus adding that there is no reason from his point of view to press the panic button. “At the beginning of the season the opponents were not as close as we expected. – the words of the French coach – but the McLaren and Mercedes development in some areas has been a success. Since the beginning of May, in Miami, McLaren has made a huge step forward. The others have come closer, now it’s up to us to propose updates that allow us to regain the lead. Lately we have not been dominant, but there is no reason to press the panic button. In the factory you can speed things up, but changing your mind every five minutes is not the right attitude to work with 300 engineers.”