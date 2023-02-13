It’s an important year for the McLaren. Not only because the Woking team turns 60 (it was founded in 1963), but because it will have to demonstrate that it can provide a car worthy of Lando’s talent Norris. Too many times the Briton has had to make a wedding with dried figs, and if no progress is made in 2023, it is possible that the born in 1999 will begin to think about not renewing the contract, which currently expires in 2025.

Norris, however, is for now very grateful to the team that gave him a chance in Formula 1 and wants to fight this battle alongside the team. These are his words during the presentation of the new MCL60: “Yes, I’m almost the same age as when Bruce McLaren founded the team. I mean, I haven’t founded a team like McLaren yet, but I’m excited. My first season was a long journey. It seems to me that it passed very quickly. It doesn’t feel like five years since I’ve been at McLaren, but it’s already a new year, a new car and new team mates. There are many new challenges this season. There is also a new circuit – looking forward to visiting different places, but Silverstone remains my favorite race, being the one at home. I think if you ask any driver on the grid they will tell you that Las Vegas is the race they look forward to the most. But for me Silverstone is always the most special GP. Can’t wait to go home“.

“I can’t wait to get back on track and get behind the wheel of the MCL60 for the first timeNorris added. “The new car is beautiful and everyone who participated in the construction played an important role. This is my fifth year in Formula 1 and I hope to start the new season well, after a year of racing under the new era of regulations. It has been quite a challenge to adjust and I feel I am in a good position to keep improving as a driver. I have enjoyed my journey with the team and being part of McLaren’s 60th anniversary is a privilege. I will continue to work hard alongside Oscar in this important year, trying to maximize the opportunities to score points“.