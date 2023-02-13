After the ‘hide and seek’ of the AlphaTauri AT04 over the weekend offset by the filming day of the Haas VF23, the final week of the presentations of the single-seaters entered in the 2023 F1 world championship opens and the program is nothing short of rich and concentrated in four days from today to Thursday. If Ferrari on Tuesday, Mercedes on Wednesday and Alpine on Thursday, they will each have one day to present the new single-seaters today McLaren And Aston Martin they will share the scene, inflaming the late afternoon and today’s evening. In fact, McLaren will unveil the MCL60 – the acronym that ‘jumps’ forward after the MCL36 in honor of the 60th anniversary of the Woking team – in live streaming at 6pm Italian time (5pm in Great Britain) and you can follow the presentation on FormulaPassion.it . After getting to know the shapes and colors of the car that will be entrusted to Lando Norris and rookie Oscar Piastri, it will be time to concentrate on the Aston Martin AMR23 of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll. The emerald green car will be presented in the new Silverstone headquarters at 20:00 Italian time (19:00 in England) also live on FormulaPassion.it. Below is a summary of today’s appointments and those that await us in this exciting week to say the least.

Car presentations 2023

Today at 18:00 McLaren MCL60

Today at 20:00 Aston Martin AMR23

Tuesday 14 February at 11:25 Ferrari SF23

Wednesday 15 February at 10:30 Mercedes W14

Thursday 16 February Alpine A523 (timetable still to be defined)