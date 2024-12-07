McLaren sentenced the Constructors’ World Cup thanks to a great performance in Q3, in which they did a double despite the excellent lap of Carlos Sainzwhich could only be third. The Spaniard is left alone as Ferrari’s defender after the disaster of Leclerc, who will start last on the grid. The Monegasque, penalized with ten places on the grid, could not even make it through Q2. Sainz, in his last race with the Prancing Horse, will try to achieve victory in Yas Marina. «We have progressed well during the weekend, it seems that we are closing in on McLaren but they still have a bit of an advantage. We will try to win and get the Constructors’ title. I’m going to try, tomorrow we have nothing to lose,” explained Carlos Sainz. Fernando Alonsoagainst all odds, qualified for Q3 and will start eighth on the grid. The champion, Max Verstappen, will start fifth, behind Hulkenberg and ahead of Gasly.

With the drivers’ World Championship decided, the big incentive is to see who comes second in the standings (Leclerc wants to take the place from Lando Norriswhich has an eight-point advantage) and, above all, who wins the Constructors’ World Championship. McLarenwhich has a 21-point lead over Ferrarihas everything in hand to win, although the Italians are not going to throw in the towel and will fight to end a drought that has lasted since 2008. To the dominance of those from Woking in the Free Practice (Piastri and Norris did a double in the second and third), the sanction is added to Charles Leclerc with ten positions on the grid to change batteries and exceed the two allowed throughout the season. Verstappen, mathematical champion, wants a victory to celebrate his upcoming fatherhood, announced this week.

The first attempt in Q1 went to Carlos Sainz, followed by Verstappen and Magnussen. The McLarens, fourth and fifth, ahead of Leclerc. Czech Perez He was forced to go out on the track after a lap was annulled, which was later reinstated when the stewards realized that he had not stepped on the green. Exciting last turn in which Alonso saved the furniture, Hamilton was eliminated and Verstappen achieved the best time. The English driver was weighed down by a bollard under the car that was found in the middle of the track. Albon (Williams), Zhou (Sauber), Hamilton (Mercedes), Colapinto (Williams) and Doohan (Alpìne) were eliminated.

McLaren met Max Verstappen in Q2. The Dutchman achieved the best time on his first attempt and Norris and Piastri could not beat him. Leclerc was running in a risk zone, with Alonso just behind. The Monegasque climbed to first place on the last lap but it was annulled for exceeding the track limits. Disaster at Ferrari, which was not consoled by the first place in Sainz in Q2. The elimination, along with the sanction, relegates him to the last place on the grid. Next to Leclerc Tsunoda and Lawson (Alpha Tauri), Stroll (Aston Martin) and Magnussen (Haas) were eliminated. Alonso’s Miraclewho got into Q3, as well as Bottas and Hulkenbertg.









In the end what was expected was confirmed and McLaren He will start on the front row, with Norris on pole and Piastri just behind. First place was missed by Carlos Sainz by thousandths, who will start third. Great performance by Alonso, who will be eighth. «It has been a perfect day for us, more difficult than expected. The last lap was strong and we finished the way we wanted,” explained the polesitter. Lando Norris. «We want to win and do it with style. We know what we have to do. We will have a good opportunity with one of the cars, the big objective is to win the race,” added the Briton.