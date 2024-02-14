The first images of the McLaren MCL38

Anti Red Bull?

After Ferrari, which presented itself yesterday at Fiorano unveiling the highly anticipated SF-24today it was the turn of another aspirant to the role of anti-Red Bull in the season that is about to begin: the McLaren. The Woking team had already presented the to the world in mid-January livery of the new single-seater for the 2024 season. Today, however, was the day ofunveil of the MCL38 which will be brought to the track by the pair of young talents Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

Under a good star

It's about the first car built entirely under the management of team principal Andrea Stella, who took office early last year. The British team is awaited above all for the impressive progress made during the past season. The question concerns the level of competitiveness that the team will be able to show this year from the very first championship events.