McLaren, team of formula 1 and manufacturer of supercars, is launching a special edition sports shoe inspired by its vehicles. Developed in conjunction with Athletic Propulsion Labs, the shoe costs US$450.
Named Hyspeed, the shoe has some features in common with the models developed at the factory in Woking, UK.
The design on the sole is inspired by sports tires, while the base of the shoe combines carbon fiber plates and a nitrogen damping system.
McLaren’s Hyspeed sneakers are available in five colors – orange, green, pink, white and black – and for now are not for sale in Brazil, and can be found in physical stores and online abroad.
1 out of 5
McLaren’s Hyspeed sneaker is inspired by the brand’s cars
Photo: APL reproduction
2 out of 5
McLaren Hyspeed shoes
Photo: APL reproduction
3 out of 5
McLaren Hyspeed shoes
Photo: APL reproduction
4 out of 5
Hyspeed sneaker detail with McLaren’s signature
Photo: APL reproduction
5 out of 5
Carbon fiber plate at the base of the Hyspeed shoe
Photo: APL reproduction
