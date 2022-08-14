The advent of the new technical regulation and the consequent entry into a new era of Formula 1 was not particularly easy to deal with at home McLaren. The British team, which after long years away from the top had rediscovered the pleasure of fighting for the top positions on the grid starting from the 2019 vintage, this year has returned to suffer. The third place obtained by Lando Norris in Imola, the only driver outside the three top teams to close a race in the top three positions, must not be deceived: McLaren’s situation in the championship is not rosy. The Woking team, also thanks to the disappointing performances of Daniel Ricciardo, slipped to the fifth place in the constructors’ classification, surpassed also by the Alpine. The step back surprised many but, paradoxically, not the team principal, Andreas Seidl.

In fact, the German manager is aware of how, at the moment, McLaren does not have the company structure sufficient to be able to undermine the very first positions of the grid. “I was not expecting a big change in the hierarchies in this new era of Formula 1 – said Seidl during a long interview with the site RacingNews365 – because there was no reason why the teams that are the best right now, thanks to their established organizations, wouldn’t do a better job than us [nel] prepare for this new era “. Similarly, according to the McLaren boss, two ’emerging’ teams like Alpine And Alfa Romeo they are facilitated by massive investments.

“We must not forget that all the teams that in the past we exceeded in terms of expenditure, because we were the fourth most important team, suddenly find themselves in the middle of the struggle. – added Seidl – some of these teams, such as Alpine and Alfa Romeo, already have state-of-the-art infrastructure “. Just the work on infrastructure that’s what McLaren wants to do in the coming months. A long-term plan, destined to bear substantial fruit starting from the two-year period 2024-2025, but which must be started now.

“We plan to complete the wind tunnel [entro la] mid next year – concluded the former Porsche home manager – which means that part of the development of the 2024 car will already benefit from the new wind tunnel. The first complete car to be developed in the gallery will be the 2025 car. As for the simulator, we plan to complete a new one [alla] end of this year / beginning of next. In this case we hope to see some benefits as early as next year, or [al] maximum in 2024 ″.