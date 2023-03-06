The advertising revolution

In home McLaren there is great disappointment with how the pre-season tests have gone in Bahrain, with general results that don’t bode well for the first round of the world championship in Sakhir, scheduled for this weekend. In Woking there will therefore be work to improve the potential of the MCL60 by Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, even if this car is ready to enter the history of Formula 1 for another reason, linked exclusively to the field of marketing and advertising.

How does it work

In the last few hours, the FIA ​​has in fact given the ‘green light’ to McLaren for an innovative system digital sponsors, already introduced and tested during the free practice session of the last United States Grand Prix. Starting from the Sakhir weekend, and throughout the rest of the season, near the cockpit of the single-seaters there will be two small displays from 190 grams each that they will change the logo of McLaren business partners ‘on demand’. The transition from one brand to another (also clearly visible from the on-board cameras) may occur in conjunction with the driver’s inputs, such as the activation of the DRS, or with the information transmitted by the team to the driver.

First time in the race

The system, designed by Seamless Digital, will therefore be very similar to the one that has already been present for several years on the sidelines in football matches, with the scoreboards changing the sponsor every certain period of time. In this way, this technology will make its official debut in the race for the first time in the history of Formula 1, with the cars that until now only carried the logos of their sponsors only with stickers or specific liveries.