In France the McLaren received positive feedback from the updates. Of course, seventh and ninth places do not represent a decisive step forward in terms of results, but they certainly give confidence in view of the next round, the Hungarian Grand Prix. At the Hungaroring Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo are called a confirm in the points-zone, also because the Alpine is in a much better moment and has conquered the lonely fourth place in the constructors’ standings and letting it escape further can compromise the arrival in the top-4 for the third consecutive year. These are the words of the two McLaren drivers ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

“It is the last race before the summer break, we will give our best on the track. It is a demanding circuit, which does not offer many overtaking opportunities, but there is a chance to score points“Said Norris. “We maximized our result in France and analyzed team-level data for continue as best as possible with the updates. We still have a lot of work to do, especially in the fight with Alpine, but we are heading towards the summer break with our heads held high and in a positive position to compete in the second half of the season.“.

Ricciardo added: “I am excited to go to Hungary! I have a good history with the track, having won it in the past, I can’t wait to face the challenges it holds and I hope to go to the summer break with a positive balance. Even though I was not satisfied in France, we have learned a lot in the past couple of days and there are some positive things to bring to us this weekend in regards to car upgrades and tuning. Let’s get out on the track, have some fun and see if we can still both score points“.