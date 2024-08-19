Formula 1 will return to the track this weekend for the Dutch Grand Prix with many curiosities that will find the first answers in Zandvoort. One of the most important focuses on the excellent form of the McLaren and its drivers, with Oscar Piastri fresh from 2nd place in Belgium but above all from his first career victory obtained in the previous Hungarian GP, ​​where the Woking team also achieved a one-two that had been missing since 2021.

Thanks to these results, combined with other podiums obtained by both drivers in the first part of this championship, McLaren now occupies second place in the Constructors’ standings behind Red Bull, demonstrating the high level of competitiveness achieved by the British team, in constant and impressive growth. The Netherlands is the home race for the reigning world champion Max Verstappen, but this does not hinder the motivation of the team and of Platescharged and motivated to aim for the third consecutive podium: “I’m excited to get back on track – commented the Australian – It was nice to switch off and relax, but now I’m ready to get back in action and tackle the second part of the season. I was really happy with my driving before the break and it was nice to get the win in Hungary and second place in Spa. I’m looking forward to getting back in the car in Zandvoort, because it’s always a nice race weekend, especially with the fresh features like the steep banking. I will work hard to continue improving my position in the championship“.

Energy also recovered from Landon Norrisalso determined to fight for victory after some mistakes and various self-criticisms: “We are back! I had a great time during the summer holidays – he added – It’s always nice to take some time off and focus on family and friends. I feel rested and ready for the last 10 races of the year. I’m really looking forward to the Dutch Grand Prix. It’s a good race to start the second half of the season. The crowds are always big and create a great atmosphere. It’s also a fun circuit to drive. Hopefully we can continue where we left off and continue to fight for wins and podiums.“.

Furthermore, Zandvoort represents not only the first GP after the summer break, but also the first of four events scheduled in five weeks. A decidedly tough period, as underlined by the Team Principal Andrea Star: “After two weeks off, we are back racing with renewed energy. The Dutch fans always create a great atmosphere, which we are looking forward to experiencing again. Zandvoort is a short and technical circuitwhich represents a very different challenge to Spa or Monza. This weekend marks the beginning of a very busy periodwith four races in five weeks. To ensure we maximise the opportunities that lie ahead, we need to be resilient, focused and work closely together as a team to achieve maximum performance”.