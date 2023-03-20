Points zone still far away

Still so much disappointment at home McLaren for the result obtained in Saudi Arabian GP, with both Woking team riders finishing outside the points for the second consecutive time after Sakhir. Contrary to the previous appointment in Bahrain, both Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris however finished the race regularly, respectively in 15th and 17th position. The Australian rookie, who had reached Q3 in eighth place on the grid in Saturday’s qualifying, was however the protagonist of a slight contact with Gasly at the start, but sufficient to generate damage to the front wing which forced him to return to the pits to replace it.

Contact on the go

There was therefore also a dose of bad luck that compromised the performance of Plates on the Jeddah circuit, also the scene of a thrilling duel in the final between the two McLaren drivers: “Obviously it was not the day we wanted – explained the 21-year-old – There was a contact at the start where I lost part of the front wing. I don’t know if I could have done anything to avoid it, because I was a bit crushed. There was a good race in the finale, which was pleasant and obviously I had a long stint on the Hards, so it’s good to learn a bit with the tires, but overall it wasn’t what we were looking for.

Lots of bad luck

Bad luck also remarked by Norrisfurther behind his teammate and also not free from damage to the car: “Difficult race, in which we were very unlucky – he added – I had a very good start, but then I got hit by some debris which damaged the front wing. We did our best to try and achieve a good result, but luck was not on our side. We did the best we could, working as a team, but it was difficult to get more than what we did. So, it’s tough, but now we focus on Australia, where we hope to do a better job.”

Melbourne’s occasion

The next appointment, in two weeks in Australia, however, will have a particular meaning mainly for Oscar Piastri. The fourth round of the season will take place not only in the homeland of the former F3 and F2 champion, but also in the home town from the McLaren driver: Melbourne. One more opportunity to try and reach the points zone for the first time in Formula 1, even if the goal certainly won’t be easy. What is certain is that the placement achieved in qualifying does not completely erase hopes not only for him, but also for McLaren in general.