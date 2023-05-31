Mission accomplished in Munich

For the first time since the Australian Grand Prix, synonymous with the third round of this season, the McLaren managed to conclude another championship appointment with both of its drivers in the pointsdoing it in the most fascinating context of the world like that of Montecarlo. In fact, both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri finished the race among the top ten who crossed the finish line, respectively in ninth and tenth position, thus allowing the Woking team to make a slight progress in the constructors’ standings in the midst of a period of crisis for results the English team.

‘Smiling’ Barcelona for Piastri and Norris

The Monaco GP having been successfully archived, Formula 1 is now waiting to arrive in Barcelona for the Spanish Grand Prixalready scheduled this weekend from Friday 2 to Sunday 4 June: in the four editions held, Norris managed to bring his McLaren into the points three times, establishing eighth place in 2021 and 2022 as his best personal result in Spanish soil, however climbing the podium twice in his experience in F2 in 2018. His teammate has not returned to Barcelona since 2020, Plateswho however climbed to the top step of the podium in the Formula 3 Feature Race that year.

Full debut for Piastri

A result remembered by the Australian in his pre-weekend declarations, in anticipation of his debut here in F1 and on a layouts which sees the Montmelò return to its pre-2007 configuration, when it did not yet exist the last chicane which ‘broke’ the last two fast right-hand corners before the finish straight: “I am happy to have concluded my debut in the Monaco Grand Prix with a top ten finish – commented – it was a great way to start the double date and I ended the weekend with a number of important learnings. Barcelona is a fantastic track, so I’m excited to be back. I’ve raced here before and scored a sprint win during my time in F3, but it will be interesting to experience the modified track for the first time. It should be a good race and I hope we can both finish in the points again.”

Norris’ hope

Pleased with the Munich result too Lando Norris, at the same time curious to be able to face the changes made to the track in view of this Spanish GP: “It’s nice to leave Monaco with some valuable points for the team – he has declared – I enjoyed the race a lot, despite the difficult conditions, and in the end I was very satisfied with our pace. There were many positive elements from which to go immediately to Barcelona. I can’t wait to race at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya again. I’ve already scored points in the past, so I hope to be able to close this double appointment in style. There have been some changes to the track this year which should improve the racing, so I can’t wait to see how it will be and what we can do.”