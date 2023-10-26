Norris convinced by McLaren

When Lando Norris he signed a contract until the end of 2025 with McLaren, some may have thought he was crazy. Instead he might have been right. The openings to aspire to Mercedes and Ferrari have always been small, especially because these are teams that competitive drivers already have at home. With Red Bull there was a push and pull: one day the advisor Helmut Marko seemed more interested, on another the driver seemed to wink.

The two sides never got to the point. And on the other hand, any negotiation between a driver and Red Bull can fail for three reasons: for anyone, going to Milton Keynes would mean having to deal with a champion like Max Verstappen who Red Bull has tailor-made for him; furthermore, the Dutchman himself could veto an overly competitive second leader; finally, and this would be the case for Norris, the driver can be convinced by his team’s progress to stay.

Saward’s words

According to his historic colleague Joe Saward, Norris refused to talk to Red Bull for 2024 perhaps precisely because McLaren’s progress convinced him to stay in Woking: “A few weeks ago there was talk that Red Bull was trying to buy Norris out of his contract with McLaren to race alongside Verstappen in 2024. Everyone denied it, but there was no shortage of discussions. I’m told Lando ultimately decided against itperhaps because McLaren’s performance has improved“.

The missing alternatives

The negotiation with Norris would not have been simple in any case: if the basis of discussion was truly 2024, the contract with McLaren binding until 2025 had to be resolved first. The “salvation” of the current second driver Sergio Perez it could be the lack of credible alternatives for his seat: Yuki Tsunoda was never taken into consideration, Liam Lawson seems to be a project that looks more towards 2025 than 2024, while Daniel Ricciardo would indeed have experience, but also due to unfortunate situations he is not was still able to score points, while Tsunoda took home six in the coexistence in Faenza.