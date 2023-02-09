#Makehistory. This was the slogan through which Honda And McLaren had presented the ‘reunion’ in the turbo-hybrid era that began in 2015 with the aim of returning to the top in F1 as happened at the end of the 1980s in the sign of the dream couple formed by Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost. Ron Dennis had decided to leave the Mercedes supply convinced of the fact that as a ‘customer’ McLaren could never beat the official Mercedes team, but the three-year period 2015-2017 for the McLaren-Honda duo was a via crucis under the banner reliability problems and lack of competitiveness.

The Woking stable – no longer led by Ron Dennis who in 2016 definitively left the position of managing director – from 2018 passed to the Renault supply and then returned to assemble the power units starting from 2021. Honda, on the other hand, after a 2018 in the bonnets of the Toro Rossos fielded by Red Bull as real ones traveling laboratories it equipped the Milton Keynes team starting from 2019, hitting the world title in 2021 with Max Verstappen, repeating the result last season in which Red Bull also won the Constructors’ title which had been missing since 2013 in the Anglo-Austrian team’s bulletin board.

Red Bull and Honda, however, will no longer be at each other’s side starting from 2026, when F1 will see the debut of renewed power units compared to the current ones (no MGU-H, more valued electrical component and 100% fuel % organic). The team led by Christian Horner, when the Japanese company expressed its intention to disengage from F1 in October 2020, invested large sums of money to equip itself with an engine department that will be put to the test in 2026 when they will debut on Red Bull and AlphaTauri the engines made in Milton Keynes with a synergy with Ford announced at the presentation of the Red Bull RB19. Honda is among the six manufacturers that has expressed interest in participating in the 2026 F1 championship (together with Red Bull PowerTrains, Ferrari, Mercedes, Renault and Audi) and therefore, in order to race, it will have to enter into an agreement with a new team.

As reported by the newspaper the-Race.com the first informal contacts between Honda and McLaren were initiated to possibly resume the thread of the conversation interrupted almost on the most beautiful at the end of 2017. The Woking team for its part will evaluate all the possibilities in view of 2026. In fact, Zak Brown would have already visited the Red Bull PowerTrains Limited even if it is difficult to imagine a supply to three teams already debuting for Red Bull although Christian Horner has already opened the door to potential extra AlphaTauri customers. On McLaren’s table, then, there is obviously the continuation of the Mercedes supply and the possible Audi option which, before closing the deal with Sauber, had considered the possibility of taking over McLaren for a long time. For Honda, on the other hand, in addition to McLaren, Williams is available, which in the final 2022 was repeatedly described as in the process of concluding an agreement with Porsche, which, however, is not currently part of the list of registered manufacturers as power unit supplier to the 2026 championship.