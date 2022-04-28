Between Daniel Ricciardo and the McLaren, so far, the spark has not yet taken place. In over a year, the Australian has been the protagonist of ups and downs and, despite having given the Woking team the only victory since 2013, the managing director Zak Brown is thinking of not renewing his contract, which expires in 2024. The Californian could even replace him with the young Colton Herta (IndyCar class 2000 driver, for whom Brown dotes on) before this deadline.

To report it is the reliable colleague Joe Saward: “Australians are pretty excited about F1 at the moment, though Ricciardo looks a bit lost at McLaren and there continue to be rumors that in 2024 (if not sooner) Daniel will be replaced by Colton Herta. We’ll have to see if Herta has everything it takes to be an F1 star, but it seems to have the speed“, This is the reflection of the British.

For one Australian in question, another on the way: it is of course Oscar Piastri, reigning F2 champion and currently Alpine reserve. The former Prema has repeatedly said that he will not be on the bench for long, but the French have their hands tied by Fernando Alonso (who could sign a two-year contract extension) and Esteban Ocon, who has secured the place until 2024. Alpine could therefore be forced to sell Piastri on loan. But to whom? The most suggestive hypothesis concerns Williams, a team that launched Valtteri Bottas and George Russell in the hybrid era. But in Grove the bond with Mercedes is strong, which pushes for Nyck de Vries. Alfa Romeo ‘awaits’ Theo Pourchaire, the Haas alternative remains standing, especially if Mick Schumacher continues to struggle to keep up with Kevin Magnussen’s pace.