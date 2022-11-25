After two years, McLaren And gulf they still part ways. The historic partnership, recovered in 2020 with a press release that made long-time enthusiasts especially happy, should be interrupted at the end of 2023.

According to the header Autosport, the agreement between the Woking team and Gulf will not be renewed. The combination, which was created for the first time in 1968, was revived starting from the Silverstone Grand Prix in 2020. In Monte Carlo 2021, McLaren even took to the track with a very evocative Gulf livery, which convinced fans and insiders .

These sensations will remain just history. Chief Executive Officer Zak Brown Indeed, he stated: “Our long-standing relationship with Gulf has shaped the entire history of McLaren. We have experienced many iconic moments together, including our famous Monaco livery in 2021. Although this it seems like a natural end point of the partnershipthere is always room to welcome old friends back, as we have previously“.

“We are extremely proud of what we have achieved with McLaren throughout our historic partnershipMike added Jones, chief executive officer of Gulf Oil. “While we’ve shared many incredible moments, including Monaco’s iconic livery and our sold out merchandise collections, the real reward has come from engaging with the fans’ unparalleled passion and putting them at the heart of it all. that we did. We will look back fondly on all the memories and are excited about what the future has in store“.