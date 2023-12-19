The McLaren range expands with the introduction of the new GTS, which makes its debut as a replacement for the GT. Supported by McLaren's exclusive carbon fiber monocoque chassis and ultra-lightweight engineering philosophy, this new supercar delivers world-class performance thanks to a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, which boasts a 15 HP increase and is now capable of releasing 635 HP of maximum power. It is offered in combination with a seven-speed SSG transmission. On the road, this increase in horsepower translates into a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.2 seconds and from 0 to 200 km/h in 8.9 seconds, and a top speed of 326 km/h. h.

Reduced weight

All this with a reduction in the overall weight of the car, 10 kg less, for a total of 1,520 kg and therefore a weight/power ratio of 418 HP per tonne. The recycled carbon fiber panel and the rear upper structure also in carbon fiber contribute to the reduced weight, as well as a low center of gravity. From a mechanical point of view, however, the intelligent adaptive suspension equipment, standard carbon-ceramic brakes and steering stand out for their precision and sensitivity. Separate mention for the presence of a new vehicle lifting systemwhich allows the supercar's nose to rise in half the time of that of the GT.

Internal and external design

The exterior design of the car has been renewed, with a highest level of standard specifications which includes new external components finished in gloss black: the new customization options range from a new “Lava Grey” paint to a selection of updated colors, passing through the “Turbine” forged alloy wheels exclusive to the GTS. The innovations also extend inside the passenger compartment, in particular as regards the choice of new materials for the upholstery, one on all seats in Softgrain aniline leather with a double profile pattern and new contrasting stitching. At the level technology and connectivityThen, we find a 10.25″ digital instrument display flanked by a 7″ central touchscreen infotainment system.

First deliveries in 2024

“The new McLaren GTS offers a unparalleled blend of McLaren driving dynamics and performance, combined with refinement and practicality – commented Michael Leiters, CEO of McLaren Automotive – When you require a true supercar driving experience, the GTS can deliver it; when you want to relax and go on a longer trip and with the necessary luggage for a weekend, the GTS is the ideal companion. This is a car true to McLaren's sporting DNA but with multiple levels of ability.” The orders for the new McLaren GTS they have already been opened: the first deliveries are expected during next year.