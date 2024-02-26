Ever closer bond

While waiting to understand if and how competitive the new McLaren MCL38 will be in the first race of the season in Bahrain, the Woking team has formalized a important expansion of its partnership with the American giant Googlewhich has been featured on the papaya team's livery for a few years now.

Technological efficiency

In the press release released directly by McLaren it is underlined that “the partnership will continue to make the best of Google products and technology available to McLaren Racing. McLaren will use 5G-enabled Android devices and the Chrome browser across its operations, both on track and at the McLaren Technology Centre, to help the team operate more effectively and boost performance“.

Furthermore, Google will not only be linked to the Formula 1 team, but also to the one involved in Extreme E.”The expansion of the agreement – we read again in the note – will see a greater presence of Google Pixel. Additionally, McLaren Racing will leverage Google Cloud AI technologies to help visualize race data and provide insights across the team. The teams will also collaborate to use artificial intelligence to make processes more efficient and optimize resources, continuing to focus on innovation for competitive advantage“.