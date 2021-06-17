McLaren is by no means resigned to the idea of ​​giving up the role of third force to Ferrari: the Woking team was overtaken by the Scuderia after the Baku race, but the technicians headed by James Key are ready to react already to Paul Ricard by bringing a new solution that appeared on the MCL35 M which went to the Thursday checks.

In the rear of the McLaren, in fact, you can see a conspicuous change in the side bulkhead of the rear wing.

In addition to the four blows that have reappeared at the top of the endplate, the image of Giorgio Piola shows us the presence of a similar solution in the lower part of the bulkhead, where four other horizontal slots have been opened (indicated by the white arrow) useful for cleaning up the wake.