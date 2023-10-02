McLaren in Qatar on the wings of enthusiasm

After the double podium in Suzuka la McLaren seeks confirmation in Qatar on a circuit with a layout that should once again reward the characteristics of the MCL60, a car that is becoming the first ‘anti-Red Bull’ on traditional tracks. The Woking team also recently inaugurated the new wind tunnel and is therefore experiencing a moment of great prosperity and enthusiasm in view of the last six races of the season. Below are the words of the drivers and the team principal in view of the Lusail weekend.

The words of Lando Norris

“The race in Japan was very positive, with another second place for me and a double podium for the team. The car had good pace, which is encouraging ahead of the final six races of the season. The next appointment is in Qatar. It’s another Sprint race weekend, so with more opportunities to score points. It’s only the second time we’ve raced on the Lusail International Circuit, then we will have to learn as much as possible from Friday’s practice session. For the last two weeks I have been back at the MTC with the engineers to prepare. We will try to get the most out of the car and hope to bring home more points.”

The words of Oscar Piastri

“Qatar is another new track for me, but of course this makes it even more interesting. Last week I spent some time with my engineers to analyze what we learned in Japan and what we can take forward in Qatar. It’s a Sprint weekend, a format that I really like. Let’s hope we can start strong straight away, as there are more chances to get points.”

The words of Andrea Stella

“Achieving a double podium in Japan was not an easy task, but it was possible thanks to the quality of the teams’ work at the factory and on the track. We are more determined than ever to continue to improve, as we work to be consistent in the fight at the top of the rankings. The Qatar race is quite new for F1, as we have only visited the Lusail International Circuit once in 2021. However, this is the first time we will be bringing the new generation of cars here, so everyone will be looking to make the most of the test free on Friday and the Sprint format only makes this challenge even more stimulating. As always, we aim to score as many points as possible to maximize our performance in the Constructors’ Championship.”