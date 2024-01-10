Sanchez and Marshall are the new signings

Ferrari and Mercedes are obviously the teams expected to compete with Red Bull for the 2024 F1 titles, but beware of underestimating the McLaren. In 2023, the Woking team recorded a notable growth in performance and on circuits with fast corners they were the second largest force on the track. Indeed, in Qatar without the errors in Qualifying Lando Norris could have concretely aimed for victory in the Grand Prix after the success of his teammate Oscar Piastri in the Sprint.

McLaren has one pair of pilots with indisputable value as well as Ferrari and Mercedes and is the team that recorded the most sensational market successes in terms of technicians in the past season. David Sanchez arrived from Ferrari (who holds the position of responsible for the vehicle concept and performance at McLaren), while Rob Marshall arrived from Red Bull (who was entrusted with the task of technical director of engineering and design) .

The two were immortalized by McLaren in group photo of the new management team under the 'orders' of CEO Zak Brown and team principal Andrea Stella, who has taken up the heavy legacy of Andreas Seidl – already working at Sauber in view of Audi's debut in 2026 – proving to be worthy of the role he holds .

McLaren fans, join me in welcoming David Sanchez and Rob Marshall to our already experienced and talented Technical Leadership Team. Mega! Let's get to work! 👊 pic.twitter.com/ggfUAEXG7q — Zak Brown (@ZBrownCEO) January 10, 2024

Regarding the arrival of David SanchezStella immediately underlined that the coach who arrived from Maranello demonstrated his brilliance both in 2017 and 2022 at a time when F1 finds itself having to deal with a new regulation: “I've known him since we worked together at Ferrari and I met him again during our talks, before he signed for McLaren. He is one of the most interesting and creative personalities in F1, as demonstrated by the fact that both in 2017 and 2022, seasons of major regulatory changes, Ferrari started ahead of everyone. We can't wait for you to start working and bring the level of technical growth even higher” Stella underlined to our microphones.