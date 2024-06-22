by SIMONE PELUSO (BARCELONA)

Danger escaped. It took hours before the problem was completely tamed, but in the end the situation returned more or less to normal without serious consequences. The fire inside the McLaren hospitality facilitywhich broke out half an hour before the start of FP3 in Barcelona, ​​required the intervention not only of the Fire Brigade but also of the ambulance and medical staff, who first rescued two marshals who intervened and then also a member of the team.

In the evening the Woking team confirmed that, after an initial hospitalization for checks, the boy involved was discharged without reporting serious consequences.

The fact

On Saturday morning the paddock went on alert after seeing some smoke lift himself out of the McLaren motorhome. The intervention of the circuit staff arrived very promptly and, together with the guys from the English team, Alpine and Pirelli – including Mario Isola himself – they made the area around safe by evacuating both the staff and the guests and the people present.

According to what has been leaked, the fire was started by a short circuit in the kitchen electrical panelalso confirmed by the burning smell of metal and insulating parts.

After qualifying the situation returned to normal, even if access to the McLaren facility was banned for the moment.

“We would like to thank all the commissioners and emergency services for their quick and professional response – said a McLaren spokesperson – We would also like to thank Formula 1, the FIA ​​and our competitors who have offered to help our team and our guests this weekend and the medical staff at the circuit and hospital for their care and support.”