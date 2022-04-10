The Australian Grand Prix highlighted another step forward for McLaren, arrived in the points with both of its drivers for the first time in this start of the season. The British team, in fact, welcomed the 5th place for Lando Norrisimmediately followed by the home idol and teammate Daniel Ricciardo, 6th and confirming the work done by the Woking team aimed at improving the performances already glimpsed in the qualifying session.

An atmosphere of rediscovered positivity and optimism shared in a particular way by the two standard bearers of the English house, starting with the Australian, partially ‘responsible’ for the 410,000 presences at Albert Park who gave back the welcome to the Melbourne test: “I am quite satisfied – explained the 32-year-old of Italian descent – is by far the our best result of the season and the team. During the first part of the race I thought we had what it takes to catch up with the Mercedes, but as the laps went by, the gap widened. It is still difficult to overtake due to the tight braking zones, but there is no need to redesign the car. Things can still change, we are still trying to get the most out of the car and I knew that we could have had a weekend like this. There are areas where we can improve – he added – and having a week off helps and gives you a chance to breathe. On the occasion of the eighth race we should have something more to show ”.

Moderate enthusiasm also for Norris, who had already returned from a 7th place in the last appointment in Jeddah: “Everyone is working hard to take these baby steps – said the young Briton – and the car worked very well here. There are positives that we can take into account, but there are other negatives that we still need to focus on. By changing the track, the car became much faster. I want to be optimistic, but the MCL36 is exactly the same as the one seen in Bahrain. It adapted to the track, but we still took some small steps ”.