Ferrari and McLaren are also very close in communications, of this period. Just as Maranello has made an appointment on 17 February for the launch of the 2022 car, now fans of the Woking team will also be able to circle a date on the calendar: this is theFebruary 11th. At 8 pm Italian CEO Zak Brown and pilots Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo will remove the veils from the newborn MCL36 live from the McLaren Technology Center.

As specified by the press release just arrived in the editorial office, further details regarding the vision of the event will be provided in the coming days. The Woking team is the third to formalize the date of the so-called unveiling of the new single-seater: the presentation calendar for now starts with that of theAston Martin, on February 10.

Four racing teams. One epic team launch. Save the date. 👀 pic.twitter.com/WO3TRjf96H – McLaren (@ McLarenF1) January 17, 2022

In the same event the team launch Arrow McLaren SP (IndyCar), McLaren Extreme E and McLaren Shadow (eSports).