In recent seasons the McLaren she got used to it well, navigating steadily in the points and constantly fighting for the third position in the constructors’ standings. In particular, the one-two achieved last year at Monza represented the highest point of the last decade for the second most titled team in F1 history. This year, however, at least in the first two GPs of the season, the British team had to abruptly revise its expectations. Unfortunately, the MCL36 looks like a badly born car and the fear is that Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo will face a long year full of sports suffering. The race in Jeddah showed some timid steps forward, especially for the Englishman, and the hope of the two papaya drivers is that this will be confirmed in Melbourne.

“I can’t wait to hit the track with the new car in Melbourne – he has declared Lando Norris – mostly because of the changes they have made since we last raced there three years ago. I am excited to see what progress we can make. It’s a special race for me as I debuted there in 2019 and due to the pandemic we haven’t raced there since. I worked hard on the simulator to readjust to the track, especially with the new changes. The Jeddah race showed the small steps forward we have made, but there is still a long way to go. Scoring points was a nice reward for the hard work of the team. As a team, on the track and in the factory, we are working hard to develop the car and find more performance, but we know we have a long way to go “.

In the land of the kangaroos, all eyes will be on the local idol Daniel Ricciardo. “It’s good to be home – commented the Perth native – I am more than excited to be back in Melbourne. Nothing beats the home crowd and the Australian fans are among the best in the world. I returned to Perth after the Saudi Arabian GP and I feel refreshed, prepared and energized to enter one of my favorite weekends of the year. It will also be nice to try out the new layout, especially the right-hander which feels very fast. The way the race ended in Jeddah was frustrating, but it was also encouraging to see how the team’s hard work is starting to pay off little by little. There were a lot of positives to be taken from that weekend and I’m much more comfortable in the car. We still have a long way to go and we are focused on the work to do “.