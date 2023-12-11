Never so many podiums in the 'post-Hamilton' era

The one that recently went into the archive turned out to be the best season of the last 11 years for McLaren. Since Lewis Hamilton left the Woking team at the end of the 2012 season to move to Mercedes, the historic British team had never achieved so many podium finishes. Of course, the victory was missing, which came thanks to Daniel Ricciardo in Monza in 2021, and the third place among the constructors achieved in 2020 was not replicated.

Nine races finished in top-3 However, they are the best confirmation of a leap forward which in 2024 could give McLaren the greatest credentials as the new 'anti Red Bull'. Performance-wise the MCL60 has made a huge leap forward since – in the Austrian GP – the first significant updates were introduced. If the World Championship had started that day the English team would have finished second in the Constructors' standings, one point ahead of Ferrari (285-284).

Richer board

On Twitter/X the official profile of the team celebrated this year's result by publishing a scat which includes all the trophies won by the team. In addition to the nine podiums – the best result in the season for a single team, like Ferrari, behind the unreachable 30 for Red Bull – there are also trophies collected in Sprint racesfour with the icing on the cake of Oscar Piastri's victory in Qatar.

These numbers are even more significant if you consider that McLaren had to wait until the third race of the year, in Australia, to collect its first championship points. Furthermore before the Austrian GP there had only been three out of eight Grands Prix in which the team had collected points. Since then, 9 podiums have been achieved in 14 rounds. And the board thanks you.