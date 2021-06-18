Daniel Ricciardo sixth, in the sandwich of the two Alpines that are keen to make a good impression in front of the transalpine public: McLaren is also trying to recover the Australian driver, after the difficult start to the season with the MCL35 M.

The Woking team in the French GP did not limit itself to an adaptation of the car to the track because it brought some aerodynamic updates to the Castellet. Yesterday we anticipated the new lateral bulkhead of the rear wing, modified in the lower part: where there were fringes, horizontal blows appeared, reproducing concepts that had already been seen above.

On the papaya single-seater, two flow deviators have appeared on the sides of the vanity panel that acts as a lid to the upper part of the frame: this is a solution that other single-seaters have always had to direct the air flows towards the rear in search of a small increase in downforce.

Andreas Seidl’s team aspires to the idea of ​​competing for third place in the Constructors’ championship against Ferrari, which in Baku managed to overtake the team from Woking.