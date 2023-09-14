McLaren, developments can continue

There is no doubt that the McLaren both the team that improved the most during 2023. The Woking-based team started very badly – as in 2022 – and only in the third race did they bring home championship points: 12, also thanks to the success of the two Alpines in the restart of the Melbourne Grand Prix. With the updates introduced from Baku onwards, which can be summarized in the real debut of the MCL60 on the track, McLaren emerged from the dust and above all starting from Austria it put the turbo on, leapfrogging Alpine and recovering points from Aston Martin, theoretically the two rivals at the start of the season.

McLaren’s growth, however, may not have ended there. Team principal Andrea several times Star underlined the need to grow on low downforce circuits: the team responded by defending as best they could in Monza and making a better impression than the Sunday disaster on the Spa straights. With the same approach, the Umbrian manager intends to see some element of the 2024 car by the end of the season.

Stella’s words

“There are a couple of areas that can be developed on next year’s car, e.g we can think about releasing them for the MCL60, if they are good. But the possibility largely depends on your budget“These are his words.

“I don’t want to say which areas, but there are definitely a couple where we have this approach to development. In this case, we have to evaluate whether we can afford it, because it would go beyond what we had planned from a budget point of view. It will depend on the costs and also the design team“. In the constructors’ standings, McLaren is 102 points behind Aston Martin. Fourth place in the constructors’ standings is an almost impossible feat: if the awakening had occurred earlier, we would be talking about another contender in that balanced World Championship without Red Bull.