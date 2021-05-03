Mexican driver Pato O’Ward (Arrow McLaren), 21, prevailed in the Fort Worth, Texas, race on Sunday, achieving his first win in the IndyCar motorsport series. O’Ward took the lead of the event with a spectacular inside overtake of American Josef Newgarden (Penske) and was no longer out of his head in the 23 laps remaining. Newgarden was 1.2443 seconds behind O’Ward in second and Graham Rahal (Rahal Letterman Lanigan) was in third, while the spanish Alex Palou (Chip Ganassi Racing) finished in seventh place.

“At last!” O’Ward shouted with joy when interviewed on NBC. “It was a very long race. Everyone on this team has done a great job, I couldn’t be happier for this group. “Fourth in the points standings last year, O’Ward acknowledged that he didn’t expect to get his first trophy on an oval track.” But I take it, “he stressed.” It’s Texas, so is close to my heart. I have lived here for many years. Many Mexicans were there on the platform. “

At the start of his second full IndyCar season, O’Ward has presented his credentials as a competitor in a spectacular two-race weekend at the Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth. On Saturday, the pilot from Monterrey (northern Mexico) had already been in third position in the first of the tests, won by New Zealander Scott Dixon (Chip Ganassi Racing), a six-time IndyCar winner.

Dixon, who is defending the 2020 title, had started in the first position of the grid on Sunday but was unable to get on the podium after finishing in fourth position. The New Zealander was looking for a consecutive triumph triplet at Fort Worth, as he also conquered the race held there last year. “Huge congratulations to Pato. What he did at the end was tremendous, especially ahead of one of the best drivers.” Dixon recognized him.

Fourth place keeps the New Zealander at the top of the overall standings, with O’Ward now second, Palou third, Newgarden fourth and Rahal fifth. O’Ward’s triumph is also the first for the Arrow McLaren team in the competition and a first for Chevrolet with a non-Team Penske car.

The race got off to a bumpy start with a series of collisions in the first corner affecting six cars at the rear of the grid. Brazilian Pietro Fittipaldi hit Frenchman Sebastian Bourdais from behind as vehicles in the middle of the grid crossed the starting line. American Conor Daly’s car ended up overturned but was able to escape the accident unscathed. “Face down is not fun,” Carlin’s pilot stressed. Although no competitor was seriously injured, the race also ended early for Ed Jones, Alexander Rossi and Dalton Kellett.

The series will now hold two races in a row at Indianapolis, the first of them on May 15 and later the iconic Indianapolis 500 on May 30.