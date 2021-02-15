WOKING (dpa-AFX) – With Mercedes-PS under the cover in traditional orange, McLaren wants to close the gap to the two top teams in Formula 1. Team boss Andreas Seidl and his team were the first of a total of ten racing teams to present the new car for the coming season on Monday evening. “We are convinced that the Mercedes drive will help us to win races again in the future,” said Seidl. However, the 45-year-old from Bavaria does not expect success this year: “There is still a lot to do on the team side in order to win again.”

Under Seidl, who has held the post since 2019, McLaren improved and, after finishing fourth in the 2019 constructors’ championship, came third last year. “We expect another tough fight. We want to make sure that we take a step forward,” said Seidl. “The field is incredibly tight. Fighting for the World Cup would be unrealistic. 2021 will not look much different than 2020,” said managing director Zak Brown.

In the upcoming season, Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo, who came from Renault, will be driving with drives from industry leader Mercedes. This British-Swabian collaboration had already existed from 1995 to the end of 2014, while Mika Häkkinnen in 1998 and 1999 and Lewis Hamilton in 2008 won the driver’s title.

The engine conversion required a lot of work over the winter on the new McLaren model, which is otherwise a further development of the car from last season. Due to the corona pandemic, the digital presentation took place behind closed doors in Woking.

The 21-year-old Brit Norris and the 31-year-old Australian Ricciardo will drive the new racing car for filming this Tuesday. From March 12th to 14th, the only official test drives will take place on the Bahrain International Circuit, before the season in the desert of Sakhir begins there on March 28th