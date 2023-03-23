McLaren, important changes: Sanchez, ex Ferrari, arrives

McLaren changes its skin. As had already emerged from some indiscretions that we have reported to you, the Woking team welcomes David Sanchez, a former Ferrari aerodynamicist, who resigned from the Maranello team after the Bahrain Grand Prix. The French engineer will be one of three specialized technical directors, and will make up a team of three who will report directly to team principal Andrea Stella. Sanchez, precisely, is the new technical director Car Concept and Performance, and will work together with Peter Prodrome – technical director of aerodynamics – and Neil Houldey – engineering and design technical director.

Key leaves

McLaren has in fact decided to abandon the role of a single executive technical director, who oversees the entire technical activity. A role that was filled by James key: The Briton has left the team as part of this restructuring. There are also other changes: Giuseppe Pesce from Abruzzo has been promoted to Aerodynamic Director and Chief of Personnel, Piers Thynne moves to the role of Operations Director of the Formula 1 team, a new figure who will support the team principal. Additionally, the team has embarked on a recruitment drive to increase technical capability.

Stella’s words

“Firstly, I would like to thank James for his hard work and commitment during his time at McLaren and wish him well. Looking to the future, I am determined and fully focused on getting McLaren back to the top of the standings. Since taking on the role of team principal I have been given a mandate to take a strategic approach to ensure the team is set up for the long term and has a foundation to build upon. This new structure guarantees clarity and effectiveness within the technical department of the team and puts us in a good position to maximize performance, including optimizing for new infrastructure upgrades coming in 2023“.