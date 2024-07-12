The Constructors’ Ranking

While waiting for the Hungarian Grand Prix, which will kick off the second half of this championship, one of the main focuses is not only on the crisis in results of Sergio Perezbut also on the evolution of the Constructors’ standings. At present, in fact, Red Bull maintains the leadership over Ferrari and McLarenthe latter late 78 points from the top after the continuous performances in which the Woking team has proved increasingly convincing and close to victory on several occasions following Norris’ success in Miami.

How to aim for the title

The overtaking of Ferrari, taking into account the gap of 7 points from the Maranello team and the missteps of the Reds, now seems imminent, but in McLaren the ambition of being able to reach and overtake the rivals from Milton Keynes in order to win the title does not appear entirely impossible. The CEO of the English team admitted it, Zak Brownalthough this goal can be achieved under one specific condition: “I think it will depend on Perez”he admitted to the media.

While on the one hand the American manager believes that victory at the end of the fight for the Drivers’ championship is highly unlikely due to the consistent and high-level performances of Max Verstappen, on the other hand Red Bull will have to deal with the Mexican, who has only scored 15 points in the last six races: “You have to assume that Max will be first, second or third in every race, all year long, and there will probably be more first places than third places. – continued his assessment – Sergio, with his poor performances, He’s leading the way for us. I think if for the rest of the year we could earn the same points as in the last six races (equal to 37 points gained on Red Bull, ed.)we would be able to do our job, so we are fully aware of that.”

Improve with every session

Nothing seems impossible, but to reach such goals it is necessary to always keep motivation high, following the example of the team principal Andrea Star: “The way Andrea motivates the team, it’s all about the weekend, the next session and the week after that. – he concluded – we know we can do it, but that’s not what motivates us. What drives us is try to improve every session and every weekand the result will take care of ourselves.”