McLaren, team orders from Baku

For a Andrea Star who speaks to both pilots McLaren and gets the willingness to play as a team by accepting any painful team orders, there is one Zak Brown confirms the Woking team’s change of philosophy ahead of the season finale. Podcast Guest Dale Jr Downloadheld by former Nascar star Dale Earnhardt Jr, the CEO of the English team has in fact addressed the issue of the difficult management of two top drivers such as Oscar Plates And Landon Norrisbut also that of the sometimes unfair criticisms that come from viewers at home.

Zak Brown Speaks

“The one in Monza – declared the American entrepreneur, who has been leading McLaren since autumn 2016 – was one of those situations where you have people who, while drinking a beer on the sofa, pretend to explain to you how to manage a team. But it’s not such a simple thing, especially because we have two drivers who are two number ones. You always want to try to do well with both of them, since no one ever has the pleasure of playing with them in a supporting role. But it’s also true that Oscar has a long career ahead of him and that he will have the opportunity to win many races. He is a future world champion and he knows well that Lando might need his help. He is prepared to do his partbecause both have been linked to McLaren for a long time”.

Piastri ready to help Norris

A rather clear confirmation of what Stella had already said at the BBCregarding the team’s choice to give team orders in a slightly more incisive manner than in the recent past. “Norris is more than 60 points behind – concluded Brown – So these are pretty difficult orders to give, but we’ll do everything we can to help him. Oscar will give everything to help him, since Lando is currently in a position where he can mathematically win the title.. He sees the possibility, he smells it. We will play as a team and we will see what we can do to give Lando a hand, reasoning game by game”.

“If in one or two GPs we will have closed the gap, then we will continue to work in this way. If, however, Verstappen were to win again or Norris were to retire and it is almost over, we will obviously give Piastri the green light again. We did it in Monza and it didn’t work well for the teamas we arrived at turn 4 in first and second position and came out first and third. It was not what we wanted for the constructors’ fight either.”.