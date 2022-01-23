The recently concluded Formula 1 season saw the two team principals of the teams who competed for the two world titles become protagonists almost as much as their drivers. Toto Wolff And Christian Horner, respectively representing Mercedes and Red Bull, have never missed an opportunity to speak in front of the cameras. Whether it was a question of celebrating a victory, justifying a defeat or – in most cases – arguing with direct competitors, they were in the front row. If the leadership style of the two most titled team bosses on the grid is very ‘presence’ in front of the media, it does not mean that this is the only way to manage a Formula 1 team.

For example, the management of Andreas Seidl, number one in the McLaren pit wall and one of the main architects of the rebirth of the Woking team. The former Porsche boss led the papaya team to third place among constructors in 2020 and last year – while losing head-to-head with Ferrari to confirm that placement – led the team to their first GP win after nine. years of abstinence with the sensational double from Monza. McLaren CEO Zak Brown was also interviewed by the site at the end of the season GPFans.com underlined Seidl’s great professional and human qualities, defining it “the best team principal on the grid“.

“It took a tremendous amount of pressure off my shoulders and put it on his own – Brown said of Seidl – he is solely responsible for the track performance of the Formula 1 team. I think he did an exceptional job. I think he is the best team principal in Formula 1. He is very focused, he cares a lot about the team, the people and their well-being. He pushes very hard to make sure they have the right resources. The collaboration between me and Andreas is fantastic – added the American manager – we get along very well. We are very complementary and there is no overlap in our roles“.