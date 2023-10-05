McLaren, a prospective purchase: Gabriel Bortoleto

Gabriel Bortoleto enters the junior program of McLaren. The Woking team announced it a little while ago. The Brazilian driver, reigning Formula 3 champion, will work under the guidance of former test driver, Formula 1 driver and Le Mans winner Emanuele Pirro.

Bortoleto will strengthen the McLaren Driver Development program, which began in April, and which already includes Pato O’Ward, Ryo Hirakawa and Ugo Ugochukwu. Additionally, McLaren has signed Italian Formula 4 driver Brando to a one-year option Badoer, son of former Ferrari test driver Luca Badoer. The class of 2006 will have all of next season to show off with the team and deserve full-time entry into the development program.

Bortoleto’s words

“I am thrilled to be joining the McLaren Driver Development programme. I am grateful to McLaren and Emanuele for giving me this opportunity. I’ve already been to the McLaren Technology Center for a tour and to meet the team, a really enjoyable experience. I’m looking forward to continuing to work on my development alongside a great team“.

Pirro’s words

“I am delighted to welcome Gabriel to McLaren Driver Development. I have known him well since the beginning of his career in motorsport and he has all it takes to become a star both on and off the track. Furthermore, it fits very well with our team culture. I look forward to working with Gabriel and helping him grow in his racing career. I am also looking forward to working with Brando, which we have optioned: we will continue to evaluate it over the next year. They join our ranks of talented drivers with whom we will work on their individual development, to give them the tools they need to progress in their careers“.