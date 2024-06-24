McLaren is working on developing a new model, code-named “Shared Performance“. So shared: this is because the Woking giant should introduce this new vehicle, the details of which are still a lot to date limited, thanks to the support of another great manufacturer. We are talking about BMW in this sense, for two reasons in particular: it already supplies the batteries for the Artura’s hybrid system, and it has been confirmed as one of the options by Piers Scott, Head of Global Communications at McLaren.

Super SUV with 2 or 4 doors

From the latest rumors that have emerged it should be an SUV: McLaren has made it known that it is currently exploring a wide variety of different options in terms of segment, specifying that no final decisions have been made regarding its design and underpinnings. That said, it should be distinguished by a body style with two or four doors and accommodate more than two seats.

Shared platform

As mentioned, the protagonist will be the concept of sharing: this is because, underlines Carscoops, the creation of a new platform would require a substantial investment of at least 1.3 billion euros, representing a rather considerable risk for a low-volume automaker like McLaren. Precisely for this reason, the Woking house is looking for from another builder an architecture compatible with SUVs and potentially allowing the adoption of hybrid and fully electric powertrains.

McLaren together with BMW

Once again: Details regarding this new model have not been disclosed, but it is assumed that a partnership between McLaren and BMW could lead to the creation of a plug-in hybrid SUV performance oriented, potentially more specific than the German giant’s XM. Of course, it’s not just BMW among McLaren’s targets: Scott also mentioned a potential partner from Southeast Asia for the procurement of an architecture dedicated to electric vehicles, while negotiations of any kind with Tesla and Lucid have been categorically excluded. Whoever McLaren’s future partner will be, the company hopes to conclude a deal by the end of this year.