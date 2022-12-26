McLaren, which has regularly battled for podiums and victories since its return to IndyCar, currently has two drivers in the team it is considering seriously for Formula 1: Pato O’Ward and Alex Palou, the latter a Chip Ganassi driver.

Although the team had the possibility to offer a contract to compete in the top category to one of the two for 2023, due to the …Read more

#McLaren #believes #Palou #OWard