First points of the season

As far as the McLaren is still experiencing difficulties in terms of competitiveness, the outcome of the Australian Grand Prix gave the Woking team the first joys of this championship. At the end of the third round of the season, both riders of the British team reached the points zone, with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri arriving respectively in sixth and eighth position. A result that, after the first two disappointing races in the Middle East, thus gives i first points of this championship to McLaren.

Higher pace

Apart from what happened at the end of the race and the retirements that occurred during the 58 total laps, the pace of the MCL60 still satisfied the two riders of the British company, starting from Lando Norrismoreover one step away from conquering the top-5: “A very good race – commented – we had good pace all the time, staying out of trouble and error-free. The team did a great job. I think today’s pace was stronger than in qualifying, so things went well. It was a well-run race. I’m happy with all of this and it’s the first points for us this season. It’s nice to move up the standings, and it’s a good conclusion to the first few races before taking a bit of a break and then going to Baku. I’m happy, so a big thank you to all the team and all the factory employees for their hard work as always and we will keep pushing.”.

First career points for Piastri

A particular joy also and above all for Oscar Piastri. Precisely on the occasion of his home race, in front of his fellow citizens, the Australian scored his first points in his career: “Eighth position: I didn’t expect it at the start of the daybut I definitely accept it – commented – obviously it was a crazy race, really crazy, but we stayed there when it counted. I am delighted to have scored my first points in Melbourne and I want to thank all the home fans and Papaya fans for their support this week. Double points for the team is a great result and I thank all those who have allowed us to get here”.

New enthusiasm

A result that also gives energy and enthusiasm to the team principal Andrea Stellawho from now on will concentrate together with the team on working on the single-seater up to the next GP of Azerbaijan, scheduled for the end of the month: “An eventful race in Melbourne – he concluded – we managed to have no problems and to score the first points of the season. Even without the three red flags, it was good to see that we were in a position to race well and make good overtaking, therefore there are many positives. At the same time, we know that we have to be realistic and that hard work awaits us. Both on the track and in the factory, we will use the energy of this double points result to be even more determined to deliver a faster car. Thanks to everyone who works at the track, at the MTC and to our colleagues at HPP for their hard work.”