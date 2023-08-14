A championship full of poison

The 2007 F1 championship was as exciting as it was characterized by shadows relating to the ‘spystory‘ which led to the disqualification of McLaren from the Constructors’ standings together with a 100 million dollar fine following the evidence that the Woking team had come into possession of strictly confidential documents relating to industrial secrets owned by Ferrari that the technician English Nigel Stepney under Ferrari had sent to his friend Mike Coughlan, chief designer of McLaren (Stepney had not digested the lack of promotion after the farewell of Ross Brawn at the end of 2006 whose inheritance was taken up by Stefano Domenicali as regards the sports management while Mario Almondo became the head of the technical area). Stepney was sentenced to a 20-month ban (after the plea deal), while Coughlan was banned for 2 years.

The poisons, however, were not registered only on the McLaren-Ferrari axis, but even within the British team, the season was a succession of forbidden and unforeseen shots between Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton. McLaren had completely revolutionized its driver duo after Kimi Raikkonen’s move to Ferrari as Michael Schumacher’s successor. Fernando Alonso arrived at the court of Ron Dennis fresh from two world titles with Renault and then there was room for the debut of the child prodigy Lewis Hamilton.

A cracked season before it began

In the end the championship was won by Kimi Raikkonen in a daring way, but the frictions in McLaren between Hamilton and Alonso led the latter to return to Renault the following season. Gerry Convywho in 2007 was a therapist and responsible for the ‘psychological’ performance of McLaren, on his profile Instagram he recalled an episode which, from his point of view, directed the internal dynamics of the English team.

“How not to be a team man – the debut of Convy in reference to Fernando Alonso – nn 2007 McLaren organized a training camp in Finland for what was supposed to be a fresh start for us all. Unfortunately, new signing Fernando Alonso did not show up for training camp. Lewis Hamilton yes. This factor directed the whole season and the rest is history. No one can claim to be greater or above his own stable.”