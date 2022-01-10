The future of McLaren it could be under the aegis of the Volkswagen Group and in particular of Audi. After the indiscretions that emerged in the last months of 2021 we return to talk about the possible acquisition of the English car manufacturer by the brand of the Four Rings. Now, however, the conditions would have changed and the Munich brand would not limit itself to acquiring only the motorsport division and in particular the Formula 1 team but also the one specialized in the production of cars, bringing another prestigious brand under the aegis of Wolsfburg. specialized in the production of supercars.

If this scenario feared by Car Magazine were to really materialize, McLaren would thus join Lamborghini, Porsche, creating the largest group of high-performance cars in the world. Initially there was talk of the possibility of spinning off the Woking car manufacturer, with the F1 team acquired by Audi, which would thus have had the opportunity to enter the circus after the farewell to Formula E and DTM while the automotive division would be bought by BMW. The negotiation, however, would soon cool down, with the main shareholder of MacLaren, the Bahraini fund Mumtalakat Holding Company which would still have kept the infection of selling its shares within the English brand. After a 2021 started in the best way, McLaren had to face several difficulties, to the point of being forced to sell its historic headquarters in Woking. Before his resignation last October, CEO Mike Flewitt had outlined the new relaunch strategy, the Track25, included in the Horizon 2030 plan: McLaren should have launched 18 new models within 6 years, focusing on high-profit cars and on greater electrification.

Audi’s acquisition of McLaren would be the result of a strategic move by Volkswagen: the group led by Herbert Diess would certainly have the opportunity to enter F1 but at the same time, with the automotive division, it would stem the ambitions of BMW, bringing to its portfolio a brand that could grow thanks to internal synergies with Lamborghini and Porsche. At the same time, VW would be able to snatch a prestigious brand from the possible Asian takeover, with Geely who last year had discussed several times a possible entry into McLaren.