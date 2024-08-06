The Quail, at Motorsport Gathering

The presence of the McLaren at Monterey Car Week 2024 will focus on its extraordinary racing history and how its Formula 1 pedigree inspires its supercars today as it marks the 50th anniversary of its first Formula 1 World Championship – and more – at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, on August 16.

1974 was a pivotal year in McLaren’s history. The Brazilian driver Emerson Fittipaldi becomes McLaren’s first Formula 1 drivers’ world champion, the youngest driver to become world champion at the time. At the same time, the team also won its first Constructors’ World Championship.

The double victory was the definitive confirmation of the McLaren team’s objectives. Created to win at the highest level, the team achieved its goal four years after the tragic death of founder Bruce McLaren in June 1970. McLaren has conquered 12 drivers’ world titles and eight constructors’ world titlesestablishing itself as an elite force not only in Formula 1 but across a broad spectrum of global motorsports.

Fittipaldi won three races during the 1974 season clinching the championship. Teammate Denny Hulme – a compatriot of Bruce who had raced with him in both Formula 1 and Can-Am during McLaren’s five-championship winning streak – won the season-opening Argentine Grand Prix. Together they delivered the Constructors’ World Championship for McLaren. For the occasion The McLaren M23 will be on display Fittipaldi’s Formula 1 title-winning car in 1974. Subsequent evolutions of the car were entered in the championship by the McLaren team until midway through the 1977 season. In total, the M23 won 16 Grands Prix and a further World Drivers’ Championship title with James Hunt in 1976. It is one of McLaren’s most successful Formula 1 designs and a key piece of the marque’s rich racing heritage.

Reflecting the intersection of McLaren DNA and spectacular supercar craftsmanship, one of only six 3-7-59-themed McLaren 750Ss will be on stand alongside the M23. Revealed in November 2023, the 3-7-59 theme features stunning artwork celebrating the achievement of Triple Crown of Motorsport by McLarenin honor of victories at the 1974 Indianapolis 500, the 1984 Monaco Grand Prix and the 1995 24 Hours of Le Mans.

This year, McLaren celebrated the incredible legacy of Ayrton Senna 30 years after his passing with the reveal of two special cars at the Monaco Grand Prix. Complementing a unique livery for the MCL38 Formula 1 cars driven by Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, McLaren Automotive revealed the McLaren Senna with the livery Senna Always. Featuring hand-painted artwork by McLaren Special Operations (MSO) technical experts, this unique and extraordinary car is a bold tribute to Senna on the track and his colorful personality. The car will be in North America for the first time and will be displayed alongside two Formula 1 cars driven by Senna.

The first championship will take place in 2025 McLaren Trophy America. The 10-race series for custom McLaren race cars based on the same track DNA as their road-going counterparts will kick off in March and include races at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Circuit of the Americas. This comprehensive series offers competitive racing to amateur GT racers and aspiring professional drivers. An exciting evolution of the series will be showcased at the Quail.