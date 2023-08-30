McLaren at Monza to convince even on the ‘fast’

After failing to make the podium in the Netherlands McLaren frames the Monza weekend with the hope of confirming its competitiveness even where the aerodynamic load is extremely low. Below are the words of the drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri and those of the team principal Andrea Stella.

The words of Lando Norris

“Maybe we didn’t get as much as we would have liked in Holland, but we had a competitive car and we still brought home some points. I had time to go over everything with the engineers and now we look at Monza, which has been a good track for us in the past, so it’s a special place for me. The weather could once again make the weekend even more interesting.”

The words of Oscar Piastri

“I’m really excited to be racing at Monza in an F1 car. It’s a fast and fun track, but there’s no shortage of selective sections. The team has worked hard to improve the car and it’s a great feeling to go into a race weekend knowing you have a car with so much potential. Last weekend we showed that we are competitive despite the difficulties we have faced. We will treasure what we have learned, we hope to make the last European race of the year memorable”.

The words of Andrea Stella

“We come back from the Dutch GP with both cars in the points, which could have been more as we missed a couple of opportunities in the race. However, we are encouraged to have once again confirmed that we have a competitive car. The Italian GP at Monza, which it brings back some good memories for our team, marks the last European race. The last few grands prix have earned us quite a few points thanks to the updates made to the MCL60, so we hope to continue on this path”.